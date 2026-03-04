Francis Meja sworn in as Public Service Commission Chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — Francis Meja was sworn in as the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday, in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome, who also administered the oaths to members of the Kenya Law Reform Commission (KLRC) and the National Heroes Council.

Joining Meja, Emmanuel Mumia, Catherine Ochanda, and Walter Ochieng Khobe were sworn in as members of the Kenya Law Reform Commission, while Charfano Guyo Mokku took office as a member of the National Heroes Council.

During the ceremony, CJ Koome urged the PSC to ensure that the government becomes a model employer, setting the benchmark for merit, transparency, fairness, and integrity in employer–employee relations.

“The Commission shoulders the duty of actualising Article 234 of the Constitution — embedding constitutional values across the public service, strengthening institutional efficiency, and advancing professional excellence,” CJ Koome said.

On the Kenya Law Reform Commission, the Chief Justice acknowledged the body’s role in translating constitutional values into legislative reality — reviewing outdated statutes, proposing reforms, and aligning sectoral laws with constitutional imperatives.

“Your responsibility now is to consolidate and deepen these gains. Law reform must remain proactive, evidence-based, and responsive to emerging social, economic, technological, and governance challenges,” she said.

CJ Koome emphasized that the Commission should prioritize reviewing statutory provisions declared unconstitutional by courts, as identified annually in the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report.

“Prompt legislative action to amend or repeal them is imperative. Fidelity to the Constitution demands no less,” she added.

The Chief Justice also encouraged the National Heroes Council to celebrate not only prominent figures but also ordinary Kenyans doing extraordinary work — unsung heroes whose quiet service strengthens communities.

“By identifying, recognising, and honouring our heroes, you shape our collective memory and affirm the values that define us,” CJ Koome said.