28-storey Parliament Towers with 416 office slots set for handover in July

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 — Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai says the handover of 28-storey Parliament Towers will now be done in July.
Sialai told the National Assembly Committee of Defence and Foreign Relations on Tuesday, that the 6-year delay in completion of construction is attributed to a tussle between the main contractor and sub-contractors.
The Parliamentary Service Commission entered a contract to build the multi-storey office block to accommodate the 416 members in the Senate and the National Assembly in 2012 but the slow pace could see the lawmakers end their term in August without setting foot in it.
The project was to be concluded in January 2018, but the completion date was revised to August 23, 2020.
The delay was also partly triggered by an audit query by the Auditor General who raised concerns over the fact the project was incomplete despite millions of shillings injected into it.