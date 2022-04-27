Connect with us

Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud/FILE

County News

Wajir Governor Abdi to defend seat on Independent ticket

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi will defend his seat on an Independent ticket.

Abdi made the announcement on Tuesday after Jubilee Party handed to Dr. Hassan Mohamed.

The two were eying the ticket alongside former Cabinet Administrative Secretary Mohamed Elmi.

Abdi was impeached last year but successfully defended his case and managed to convince the court to overturn a verdict of the Senate.

“Following the shambolic Jubilee Party nominations, I wish to express my utmost dissatisfaction with the outcome,” Governor Abdi said, “In that regard, I wish to declare my interest to seek re-election on an independent ticket.”

Governor Abdi said he is confident of being re-elected in Wajir, citing his career and development track record.

Some of the projects initiated and implemented by Abdi include health, water, education and infrastructure. 

