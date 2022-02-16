Confusion in Wajir as Meru court reinstates impeached former governor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 16 – Wajir County has been thrown into yet another state of confusion after the Meru High court reinstated former impeached governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud after a protracted court battle with his removal from office being described as illegal.

During the ruling made on Wednesday, the court said that the County Assembly did not show proof of public participation when it launched the efforts to oust him from office arguing that Wajir residents should have been involved.

The three-judge bench ruled that there was a serious violation of law and Constitution by the County Assembly and Senate during the impeachment process.

The court further directed that Abdi will formally assume office on March 10 to allow the affected parties to file an appeal if interested.

The court also asked current governor Ali Ahmed Mukhtar to resume his initial role as deputy Governor.

The former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, was kicked out of office in May last year after a special committee of the Senate recommended his removal over abuse of office and other charges.

The senate committee chaired by Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni found the former governor guilty of gross violation of the Constitution, County Governments Act, Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

Following the decision by the Senate, Mohamud moved to court to challenge his ouster.

The court granted stay orders which directed that he remains the governor until the case is heard and determined.

However, his deputy Muktar was sworn in as the county’s third governor.

Abdi has been in and out of the court in his efforts to reclaim the county top seat.

The ruling which comes just five months to the August 9 general elections signals a new twist in the county politics at a time when different clans are on the race to front candidates to contest for different seats.