Why reinstated Wajir Governor Mohamud wants Treasury to freeze county funds

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 17- Mohamed Abdi who was reinstated by the High Court as Wajir Governor now wants the National Treasury, Controller of Budget and the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to temporarily halt disbursement of funds to the troubled county pending scrutiny of the handover reports and preliminary audit of various projects.

Mohamud was impeached on May 18 over abuse of office and misappropriation of funds. His position was immediately taken up by his Deputy Ali Ahmed Mukhtar who has vowed to challenge the latest ruling.

Addressing a news conference in Nairobi on Thursday, Mohammed said the freeze should not, however, affect salaries to be paid during the period.

“The objective of this request is to preserve public funds and county resources,” Abdi said and stressed the need for an audit of the county funds since he left office.

The embattled governor said that he will convene his first cabinet meeting this year on March 11 to coordinate issues and ensure service delivery to Wajir residents.

Abdi urged the senate to protect devolution and uphold constitution matters to ensure service delivery is not affected in the border county and the country.

He lauded the judiciary for concluding the case despite challenges and commented them for what he termed “setting an important threshold of the removal of a governor from the office which is a major win for not only the people of Wajir but all the current and future governors who might face similar political antagonism,”

He added that the landmark ruling issued on Wednesday will go a long way in guiding the county assemblies and Senate on how to properly conduct impeachment proceedings without victimization of governors.

“As confirmed by the judges, my impeachment was not only unlawful but also unconstitutional. Consequently, I remain the governor of Wajir County and will henceforth embark on the process of receiving hand over reports from the respective departments during the transition period,” Abdi said.

He added that he expects different departmental heads to furnish him with departmental reports during the transition period which is said is important for smooth running of county affairs.

Khor of Kharar ward representative Ahmed Dugow who spoke in the event stated that the country assembly will support Abdi over the remaining period.

“We may also support him to the next general elections. We appreciate who supported us during this long court battle… But finally, justice has been served,” he said.

Abdi extended an olive branch to his deputy Ahmed Mukhtar who has vowed to appeal the ruling to join him in serving the residents.

According to the court ruling delivered Wednesday, Abdi can only access office, 21 days after the verdict, giving room to current the current governor Ahmed Mukhtar to challenge the Meru High Court decision.

The High Court in Meru ordered Mukhtar to resume his original role as Deputy Governor after Abdi challenged his impeachment.