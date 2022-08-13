Connect with us

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdulahi (left) with his Deputy Ahmed Muhmed. /Facebook.

2022 ELECTIONS

Ahmed Abdullahi bounces back as Wajir Governor

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Former Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has bounced back into the county’s top seat after garnering 35,533 votes in the recently concluded polls.

Abdullahi who was running on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket had served as Wajir County boss at the start of devolution between 2013 and 2017 before losing to Jubilee Party’s Mohamed Abdi Mohamud in the last General election.

During his tenure, Abdullahi was credited with transforming the former marginalized border county by initiating major infrastructural projects including the construction of the first-ever tarmac road and upgrading of health facilities during his first term in office.

At one time Abdullahi was ranked the best performing Governor by the World Bank.

In the Tuesday election, Abdullahi was closely followed by Jubilee Party’s Hassan Mohammed Adan who got 27,224 and former Deputy governor Ahmed Ali Mukhtar who massed 21,859.

Muktar who served for a few months as Governor following the impeachment of Mohamed Abdi, was contesting under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

Mohamed Ibrahim who ran on an Independent ticket was third with 21,047 votes.

Others include United Democratic Movement candidate Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali (15,486), Ugas Sheikh Mohamed (8,086) who ran on an Amani National Congress ticket, and Wiper’s Siyad Abdille (2864), Mohamed Abdi Mohamud (521), Narc Kenya’s Osman Warfa (234).

On August 3, Abdi, the outgoing governor withdrew from the county gubernatorial race days in favor of Ugas Sheikh Mohamed.

The Wajir Governor was defending his seat as an independent candidate.

The incumbent governor stated that his decision has been pushed by a number of factors and after wide consultation he has decided to bow out of the race after consultation.

“In my opinion, he is the most suitable candidate to carry the County flag. Mr. Ugas Sheikh Mohamed is not only widely accepted in the County but has relatively no baggage,” Abdi stated.

