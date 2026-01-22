‘We Don’t Need to Pave Our Schools, Our Sand is Fine’: Wajir Governor to Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 — Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi says underdevelopment in Northern Kenya is rooted in historical and systemic issues rather than current neglect.

While responding to remarks made by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Abdullahi highlighted that infrastructure needs in his county should be considered within the context of local conditions and legacy challenges.

He notably stated, “We don’t need to pave our schools, our sand is fine,” in reference to suggestions that schools in Wajir and other parts of Northern Kenya require extensive development.

Abdullahi explained that decades of marginalization and limited access to basic services have left regions like Wajir at a disadvantage.

He argued that development efforts must account for the unique context of Northern Kenya, including cultural practices and environmental conditions.

“Northern Kenya’s underdevelopment is a result of legacy issues. We have to approach it in a way that respects our environment and our people,” Abdullahi said.

The governor’s remarks come after Deputy President Gachagua highlighted infrastructure deficits in marginalized regions, sparking a debate over development priorities and the pace of government interventions.

Abdullahi’s comments have since drawn attention on social media, with supporters emphasizing the need for locally informed development strategies rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Beyond infrastructure, Abdullahi urged a more inclusive approach to regional development, calling on the national government to address historical inequalities while leveraging local resources and knowledge.

“We are ready to work with the national government, but we also need policies that consider the realities of our people. Development is not just about concrete and roads; it is about building communities in ways that are sustainable and culturally appropriate,” he added.

Northern Kenya has historically lagged behind other regions in access to services such as education, healthcare, and roads, a situation many local leaders attribute to long-standing marginalization.

Abdullahi’s statements underscore the ongoing debate on how best to balance national development goals with local needs and priorities.