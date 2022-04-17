Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Lishenga clinches ODM ticket in the Kakamega Senatorial race

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1- Brian Lishenga will fly Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket in the senatorial contest, the party has decided.

Lishenga will be issued the party’s ticket after the political outfit managed to reach a consensus with the three political aspirants eyeing the ticket.

If ODM was to conduct the primaries by way of universal suffarage, Lishenga would have battled it out with Simbauni Ndombi, a businessman and Benjamin Nandama.

The ODM senatorial candidate for Kakamega is the former Rural Private Hospitals Association of Kenya chairman and has previously been a Dean of Medicine at Egerton University.

The deal was reached in a meeting that was chaired by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who doubles as ODM’s deputy party leader.

The medical doctor who is below 40 years, will battle it out with UDA’s Boni Khalwale, Sammy Aina or Winfred Asiko of DAP-K and Nabasanga Kaira.

Khalwale joined the race after relinquishing his governor bid to Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Lishengu hopes to galvanize the support of the youth to clinch the seat and represent his constituents in the senate.

