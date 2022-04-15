Connect with us

Capital FM's Group Commercial Director Farida Idris.

Capital FM’s Commercial Director Farida Idris joins Africa Audio-Visual content monetization Board

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – Capital FM’s Group Commercial Director Farida Idris has been appointed to the Advisory Board for the programme on Creation, Production, Distribution and Monetisation of Audio-Visual content.

Farida’s appointment to the board was announced by Benjamin Pius, a Publisher and CEO of Broadcast Media Africa in a letter welcoming her.

“Thank you for agreeing to be part of our Industry Programme on “Creation, Production, Distribution and Monetization of Audio-Visual Content In Africa”. I write to confirm your position as an Advisory Board Member for the Programme,” the letter states in part.

Her participation on the advisory board for the programme officially commences on May 2 for an initial period of six months.

She joins Safaricom PLC’s Linda Githige who serves as a Content Acquisition and Operations Lead Consultant and Nisha Ligon, Co-Founder and CEO, Ubongo.

Others board members include Mimi Bartels, Head of Production, FilmOne Entertainment, Antos Stella, Managing Director, Content Connect Africa and Helen Kuun, Managing Director, Indigenous Film Distribution.

Chinenye Nworah, Co-Founder, Premium Boxoffice TV – PBO TV and Thandi Davids, Board Member, Durban FilmMart Institute are also serving on the Advisory Board.

“I welcome the appointment and I am delighted to be part of this amazing team on the advisory board,” Farida said.

In this article:, , ,
