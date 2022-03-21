Musila joins Kitui gubernatorial race

KITUI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Battle lines have been drawn for an epic duel for the Kitui Gubernatorial race after former Senator David Musila joined the already crowded contest to clinch the Governor’s seat.

His entrance to the race for the seat held by Governor Charity Ngilu, was unveiled during the launch of his campaign in Mwingi’s Musila Gardens ground setting the stage for a grand contest for the coveted wiper party ticket that has attracted three heavyweights including former Governor Julius Makau Malombe and ambassador Kiema Kilonzo.

Musila, the consummate administrator and public servant unveiled his manifesto for the people of Kitui County that include radical shift of procurement modus operandi and procedures giving youth 30 percent of the County jobs on tenders.

“How do we as leaders of Kitui County feel to have played the only role that lead to the untimely death of our son Nzamba Kitonga. Don’t we feel sorry for that? If we do we should not parade ourselves in quest of any leadership in this country leave alone the Kitui Gubernatorial seat” he said against Kitui Governor CK Ngilu.

Musila the former provincial Commissioner said that within 100 days of his administration, all hospitals will have enough drugs and qualified professionals manning different sectors.

In an event that drew delegates from all 40 civic wards of Kitui County, Musila asked the delegates to support his bid for Kitui governor which he said would change the lives of kitui people positively.

Musila becomes the second gubernatorial candidate to have unveiled his manifesto after Kiema Kilonzo. Former Governor Julius Makau Malombe is expected to unveil his manifesto to the people of Kitui on 25th at Kitui.

Other candidate expected to give Malombe and Musila the real run of their money is the former Nairobi deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke.