Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

I hid Kibaki in a store during the 1982 coup attempt, Musila recalls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26 – Former Kitui Senator David Musila has recalled a time when he had to hide former President, the late Mwai Kibaki in a store in a Nyeri club during the 1982 coup attempt.

Speaking after viewing Kibaki’s body, which was lying in state at the parliament precincts, Musila stated that the late former President who was serving as the vice president to Daniel Moi was in danger of being captured by the military during the coup attempt.

Musila, a close friend and colleague of Kibaki, at the time of the attempted coup served as the Provincial Commissioner (PC) for the former Central Province when he found himself responsible for Kibaki’s security who was in Othaya at the time.

“In the year 1982 during the failed coup attempt, he was in Othaya at home. So, I came and hid him somewhere,” he stated.

“I hid him in a store inside the Nyeri club so that when the officers come looking for him, they do not find him. When the attempt ended, I brought him all the way back to Statehouse as he was needed for a cabinet meeting,” he recalled.

Musila, also served as an assistant minister in Kibaki’s second administration and recalled that he pulled the former president from a ditch during his accident in 2002 at the Machakos Junction and quickly rushed him to hospital.

He paid his respects to Kibaki on Tuesday on the second day of the public viewing of the burial on Saturday in Othaya, Nyeri county. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Muthama’s daughter has died

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The daughter of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnson Muthama has died. On the UDA’s twitter account, Deputy President...

22 mins ago

Kenya

Govt to lift moratorium on scrap metal dealing gradually from May 1

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The government says the moratorium on scrap metal dealing will be lifted gradually from May 1. According to industrialization...

48 mins ago

Kenya

Govt declares Tuesday May 3 public holiday to celebrate Idd-Ul-Fitr

Nairobi, Kenya April 26- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared Tuesday May 3 a public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr, that will mark the...

58 mins ago

August Elections

Sakaja picks ABSA boss Muchiri as running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has named ABSA boss James Muchiri to be his running mate in the Nairobi gubernatorial...

58 mins ago

Kenya

NARC fronts Ngilu’s name to Azimio as Raila’s running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Kitui Governor and Narc Party Leader Charity Ngilu has thrown her hat into the race to deputize the Azimio...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Stalemate on presenting running mates names to IEBC unlocked as deadline pushed to May 16

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has extended the deadline for the submission of presidential aspirants’ names together...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC meets Azimio, Chama Cha Kazi parties over running mates’ stalemate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Azimio Secretariat Executive Director Raphael Tuju, Chama Cha Kazi Party leader Moses Kuria and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

I will walk in Kibaki’s shoes and reclaim Nairobi’s lost glory – Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp Igathe says he will walk in the footsteps of former President the late Mwai Kibaki...

3 hours ago