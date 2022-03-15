It is Ruto who introduced Uhuru to me: Wanjigi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 — Multibillion businessman Jimi Wanjigi who later emerged as the architect of the 2013 UhuRuto political formation has revealed that the then TNA leader was introduced to him by William Ruto who head the URP at the time.

Wanjigi who spoke on Tuesday at the UDA National Delegates Conference that crowned Deputy President William Ruto its presidential candidate for the August 9 presidential election.

“I met Ruto some time in 2006 after he was introduced to me by former Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter. It is Ruto who introduced me to Uhuru in 2013 after which we conceptualized the UhuRuto idea,” he said.