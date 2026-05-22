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Kenya Intensifies Ebola Surveillance as Three DRC Travellers Test Negative, CS Duale says

CS Duale said the Ministry of Health had activated enhanced monitoring and emergency response measures across the country to prevent any possible spread of the deadly virus.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – Kenya has heightened its Ebola preparedness and surveillance systems following the outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola Virus Disease in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has said.

In a press statement, Duale said the Ministry of Health had activated enhanced monitoring and emergency response measures across the country to prevent any possible spread of the deadly virus into Kenya.

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The Health CS noted that the country remains vulnerable because of increased regional movement through trade, transport and cross-border travel.

Despite the heightened alert, Duale assured the public that Kenya has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case.

He disclosed that three individuals with recent travel history from the Democratic Republic of Congo were recently isolated and tested for Ebola after presenting themselves at Kenyan health facilities with unrelated illnesses.

“All the results returned negative,” the statement said.

The ministry further revealed that four additional people who had accompanied the travellers to hospital were also tested and cleared after their results came back negative.

Duale said the government was continuing to strengthen surveillance systems, screening procedures and rapid response mechanisms as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public health.

The Ministry of Health also reminded Kenyans that the country’s Public Health Act provides the legal framework for managing infectious disease outbreaks and protecting national health security.

The latest update comes as health authorities across the region remain on high alert following the Ebola outbreak, which has already been classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization.

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