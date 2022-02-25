Kwale Women Rep Hassan seeks Govt statement on Kenyans in Ukraine

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25- Kwale Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan is seeking a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, in regard to measures being taken to bring back Kenyans caught up in the Russian-Ukraine conflict.
Hassan said a number of Kenyans studying and working in Ukraine had been trapped there and that there is an urgent need to intervene due to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.
“These Kenyans are already facing movement challenges occasioned by closure of airports and face the real possibility of inaccessibility to food supplies and communication platforms via imminent internet restrictions in the coming hours and days,” she stated.
She also asked the government to consider relocating the citizens to safer regions within Ukraine or to peaceful nations that neighbor Ukraine.
On Thursday February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation commenced a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine, in what is being referred to as an unwarranted military assault, involving the unrestricted use of missiles and explosives in targeted regions within Ukraine.