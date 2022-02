NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs now says all the 201 Kenyans in the Ukraine are safe even as the Russian invasion continues.

Through a statement, the Ministry stated that there are 183 Kenyan students in the country and a further eighteen permanent residents.

It pointed out that the government has “requested all the countries neighboring Ukraine within the EU to allow Kenyans to transit through their borders should they wish to return home.”

More to follow…….