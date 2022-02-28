Connect with us

ANC Party Secretary General Simon Gakuru however faulted Gachagua's sentiments describing them as premature. /COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ANC hits out at Gachagua over running mate remarks

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28-The jostle for top positions within Kenya Kwanza Alliance has emerged as the top guns William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi are out in the country for an international trip.

Sibling rivalry emanating between parties within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance following sentiments by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua that Deputy President William Ruto will pick his running mate from Central region.

“But as far as I’m concerned Ruto is a presidential candidate and the running mate will come from the mountain at an appropriate time,”Gachagua said during an interview with a local TV station.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Secretary General Simon Gakuru however faulted Gachagua’s sentiments describing  them as premature as he has no authority to speak on behalf of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance political vehicle.

“Kenya Kwanza Coalition has not decided on its presidential and running mate candidates. This will happen and be unveiled at an appropriate time by our principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula,”he said.

Gakuru confirmed that the presidential flag bearer and running mate post was still up for grabs for either ANC or Ford Kenya as no deal has been arrived yet by any political party or community.

“Its therefore our considered opinion that Hon Rigathi Gachagua should transion from regional UDA mindset to embrace the broader picture of Kenya Kwanza philosophy,”he said.

The Mathira MP who is termed as one of the frontrunners running mate for Ruto in the mountain spilled the beans by stating that Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) who are part of Kenya Kwanza Alliance were already aware that the running mate post was not a slot for them.

“When they came for discussion we were very fort-right because we are honest people. They were told that we agreed that running mate is from the mountain (Mt Kenya region),” Gachagua said.

Ruto is facing a tough balancing act of ensuring he maintains his support in the Mt.Kenya region by chooosing a running mate from the region but on the other hand Mudavadi and Wetangula are said to be eyeing for the same post.

Key leaders including  The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Tharaka Nithi senator Kindiki Kithure, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua have been adversly mentioned as possible running mates.

