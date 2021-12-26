OKA to unveil own candidate in Jan 2022, Kalonzo dismisses pact with Raila, Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 -Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has expressed confidence that the One Kenya Alliance coalition will field its own candidate during the 2022 Presidential elections dismissing possibility of supporting either Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga or Deputy President William Ruto presidential candidatures.

OKA which comprises of Wetang’ula, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya Africa National Union (KANU) boss Gideon Moi and Wiper’s leader Kalonzo Musyoka says it will unveil its candidate by the end of January 2022.

OKA is seeking to produce a candidate, whom alongside Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto will race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta during the next General Elections which will take place in the next eight months.

While he did not entirely dismiss a pact with other like-minded political formations. Musyoka, who was being interviewed at a local TV station, indicated the difficulty of working with a William Ruto-led government due to what he described as his alleged links to corruption.

“We would not work with people with proven history of theft of public resources, Our principal is fighting corruption, It will difficult to work with them. But they are Kenyans, if they went ahead and won elections, maybe we can discuss,” he said.

Musyoka further noted that the Odinga led camp will need a ‘miracle’ to convince the OKA coalition to support his candidature.

“In 2013 and 2017, Wiper candidate supported the ODM candidate, it is obvious that he (Raila) will need a miracle to convince us, I don’t know how he will convince us but we have not crossed that bridge yet,” he added.

FORD Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula, while addressing journalists in Bungoma, confirmed that the alliance will unveil its presidential candidate within a month affirming the coalition’s readiness to carry its own presidential flag.

The Bungoma Senator said that the outfit is handling its preparations cautiously and that a team, which is meant to unveil the candidate, is already in place.

“We want to urge Kenyans to forget about the naysayers who think that OKA is moving slowly, good coalitions and good preparations for elections are never hurried. We have promised Kenyans that by the end of January we shall be unveiling our OKA candidate,” he said.

He further called on Kenyans to remain focused and shun politicians who engage in propaganda which suggests that the OKA leaders are unsteady.