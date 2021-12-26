OKA to unveil own candidate in Jan 2022, Kalonzo dismisses pact with Raila, Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 -Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has expressed confidence that the One Kenya Alliance coalition will field its own candidate during the 2022 Presidential elections dismissing possibility of supporting either Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga or Deputy President William Ruto presidential candidatures.
OKA which comprises of Wetang’ula, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya Africa National Union (KANU) boss Gideon Moi and Wiper’s leader Kalonzo Musyoka says it will unveil its candidate by the end of January 2022.
OKA is seeking to produce a candidate, whom alongside Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto will race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta during the next General Elections which will take place in the next eight months.
The Bungoma Senator said that the outfit is handling its preparations cautiously and that a team, which is meant to unveil the candidate, is already in place.
“We want to urge Kenyans to forget about the naysayers who think that OKA is moving slowly, good coalitions and good preparations for elections are never hurried. We have promised Kenyans that by the end of January we shall be unveiling our OKA candidate,” he said.
He further called on Kenyans to remain focused and shun politicians who engage in propaganda which suggests that the OKA leaders are unsteady.