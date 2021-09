NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – CONTROVERSIAL politician Orie Rogo Manduli is dead.

Her family said she passed on at her Riverside home in Nairobi after a long illness. No more details were immediately provided.

Manduli was vocal in the political and entertainment scene until 2017 when she took a back seat, only showing up on television interviews, the last being on JKL with Jeff Koinange.

She was famous with her headgear and her bold approach to issues.

Developing story…