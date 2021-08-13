Stop insulting the poor, Ruto tells politicians

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians to stop insulting ordinary people.

He said it is the millions of Kenyans at the base of the wealth pyramid that drive the country’s economy through their small businesses.

Dr Ruto noted that Kenya’s politics was shifting to a new path that was keen on the economy “and some politicians are finding it hard to adjust in the strange territory”.

“They are used to talking about leaders, positions, power and the change of the Constitution. That is why they are now engaging in abusing Hustlers,” said Dr Ruto.

He was speaking on Friday when he met more than 1,000 grassroot leaders from Kiambu at his Karen Residence.

MPs present were Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), George Koimburi (Juja), John Wanjiku (Kiambaa), John Mutunga (Tigania West), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) and George Kariuki (Ndia).

But even with the insults directed at Mama Mbogas, Matatu operators, among others, Dr Ruto said he was determined to advance the conversation on the economic empowerment of Kenyans.

“It is possible to conduct the politics that unites our country. Let us join hands and salvage our country from the altar of tribal politics,” he explained.

Ichung’wa noted that the bottom-up economic model was not sloganeering but an epic engagement that “will give us a new Kenya”.

“It will revolutionalise our country economically, hence tame poverty and generate jobs,” added the Kikuyu MP.

On his part, Wanjiku regretted that millions of poor Kenyans were being mocked by some politicians because of their shaky background.

“They are used to going up the political ladder by exploiting the poor. Now they feel threatened by a conversation that will empower the poor,” he observed.

Ichungwa asked the Opposition to explain to Kenyans how their trickle-down economic approach will change the lives of Kenyans.

Koimburi said Kenya was thirsty for new leadership that will take it back to the trajectory of growth.

The Juja MP argued that it is only Dr Ruto who had come up with a robust roadmap that will take the country to a higher level.

“We will remain firm and at the centre of a conversation that is heavy on the economy. That is how we will make our country better,” he said.