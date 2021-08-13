Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto met more than 1,000 grassroot leaders from Kiambu at the Karen Residence, Nairobi County/DPPS

Headlines

Stop insulting the poor, Ruto tells politicians

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians to stop insulting ordinary people.

He said it is the millions of Kenyans at the base of the wealth pyramid that drive the country’s economy through their small businesses.

Dr Ruto noted that Kenya’s politics was shifting to a new path that was keen on the economy “and some politicians are finding it hard to adjust in the strange territory”.

“They are used to talking about leaders, positions, power and the change of the Constitution. That is why they are now engaging in abusing Hustlers,” said Dr Ruto.

He was speaking on Friday when he met more than 1,000 grassroot leaders from Kiambu at his Karen Residence.

MPs present were Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), George Koimburi (Juja), John Wanjiku (Kiambaa), John Mutunga (Tigania West), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) and George Kariuki (Ndia).

But even with the insults directed at Mama Mbogas, Matatu operators, among others, Dr Ruto said he was determined to advance the conversation on the economic empowerment of Kenyans.

“It is possible to conduct the politics that unites our country. Let us join hands and salvage our country from the altar of tribal politics,” he explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ichung’wa noted that the bottom-up economic model was not sloganeering but an epic engagement that “will give us a new Kenya”.

“It will revolutionalise our country economically, hence tame poverty and generate jobs,” added the Kikuyu MP.

On his part, Wanjiku regretted that millions of poor Kenyans were being mocked by some politicians because of their shaky background.

“They are used to going up the political ladder by exploiting the poor. Now they feel threatened by a conversation that will empower the poor,” he observed.

Ichungwa asked the Opposition to explain to Kenyans how their trickle-down economic approach will change the lives of Kenyans.

Koimburi said Kenya was thirsty for new leadership that will take it back to the trajectory of growth.

The Juja MP argued that it is only Dr Ruto who had come up with a robust roadmap that will take the country to a higher level.

“We will remain firm and at the centre of a conversation that is heavy on the economy. That is how we will make our country better,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

COVID-19 positivity rate reported at 13.4pc, 1,437 cases filed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The country’s positivity rate has slowed marginally to 13.4 per cent from 15.7 per cent reported on Thursday. However,...

20 mins ago

Kenya

Stop killing the youth; outrage after Embu and Kitengela murders

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – This week’s killing of four young men lynched on suspicion of being cattle thieves in Kitengela has sparked outrage...

33 mins ago

World

Taliban near gates of Kabul as embassies prepare for evacuations

Kabul (AFP), Aug 12 – The Taliban seized more major cities on Friday as they raced to take full control of Afghanistan and inched...

43 mins ago

County News

Ex-Kwale Woman Representative Zainab Chidzuga buried in Kwale

NAIROBI, Kenya,  Aug 13 – Former Kwale Woman representative Zainab Chindzuga has been  buried at her home in Matuga’s Ziwanni Golani area in Kwale...

44 mins ago

Capital Health

Muturi demands accountability over the murder of Kianjakoma brothers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kianjakoma brothers who died while in police custody were on Friday laid to rest, even as several leaders continued...

51 mins ago

World

Zambia counts votes from close election as army reinforced

Lusaka (AFP), Aug 13 – Vote counting was underway in Zambia on Friday after a hard-fought general election that saw sporadic clashes and troop...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Matiangi says Harun Aydin was a money laundering suspect, no apology to make

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says Turkish Businessman Harun Aydin was deported to Turkey on suspicion of involvement...

2 hours ago

County News

Met agency forecasts foggy weather conditions in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecasted foggy weather conditions in Nairobi, with light rains expected in most parts of...

4 hours ago