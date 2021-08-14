Mbadi, Sheriff push for relaxation of COVID restrictions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party now wants the government compelled to lift COVID-19 restrictions amid increased political activities ahead of next year’s General Election.

The Raila Odinga-led party, through a notice of motion filed in Parliament, cited the negative effects of the restrictions on the economy which it said has devastated many Kenyans.

“The pandemic continues to devastate Kenyans as exemplified by its staggering effects on economic growth that have led to massive job losses and unprecedented layoffs, an underperforming financial market, distortion of monetary and fiscal policies,” the party said.

Party Chairman John Mbadi and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sheriff, who filed the notice of motion, said the government should put more emphasis on mass vaccination in the country.

“The vaccine uptake is slow and needs to be greatly boosted for the country to climb out the current economic pit,” they added.

The party further decried the weakening of the shilling, fluctuating global trade and strain on medical facilities as negative impacts which should compel the government to review the containment measures.

“This House urges the national government to roll-out a Covid-19 economic stimulus programme that enhances cash transfer packages to the elderly, orphans, the vulnerable and destitute, eliminate all forms of lockdowns, curfews and travel restrictions,” the motion added.