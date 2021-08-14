Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Party Chairman John Mbadi (left) and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sheriff (right), who filed the notice of motion, said the government should put more emphasis on mass vaccination in the country/CFM

Headlines

Mbadi, Sheriff push for relaxation of COVID restrictions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party now wants the government compelled to lift COVID-19 restrictions amid increased political activities ahead of next year’s General Election.

The Raila Odinga-led party, through a notice of motion filed in Parliament, cited the negative effects of the restrictions on the economy which it said has devastated many Kenyans.

“The pandemic continues to devastate Kenyans as exemplified by its staggering effects on economic growth that have led to massive job losses and unprecedented layoffs, an underperforming financial market, distortion of monetary and fiscal policies,” the party said.

Party Chairman John Mbadi and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sheriff, who filed the notice of motion, said the government should put more emphasis on mass vaccination in the country.

“The vaccine uptake is slow and needs to be greatly boosted for the country to climb out the current economic pit,” they added.

The party further decried the weakening of the shilling, fluctuating global trade and strain on medical facilities as negative impacts which should compel the government to review the containment measures.

“This House urges the national government to roll-out a Covid-19 economic stimulus programme that enhances cash transfer packages to the elderly, orphans, the vulnerable and destitute, eliminate all forms of lockdowns, curfews and travel restrictions,” the motion added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Taliban near gates of Kabul as US prepares to fly out thousands

Kabul (AFP), Aug 12 – The Taliban seized more major cities on Friday as they raced towards full control of Afghanistan and inched closer...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Stop insulting the poor, Ruto tells politicians

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians to stop insulting ordinary people. He said it is the millions of...

20 hours ago

County News

COVID-19 positivity rate reported at 13.4pc, 1,437 cases filed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The country’s positivity rate has slowed marginally to 13.4 per cent from 15.7 per cent reported on Thursday. However,...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Stop killing the youth; outrage after Embu and Kitengela murders

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – This week’s killing of four young men lynched on suspicion of being cattle thieves in Kitengela has sparked outrage...

21 hours ago

County News

Ex-Kwale Woman Representative Zainab Chidzuga buried in Kwale

NAIROBI, Kenya,  Aug 13 – Former Kwale Woman representative Zainab Chindzuga has been  buried at her home in Matuga’s Ziwanni Golani area in Kwale...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Muturi demands accountability over the murder of Kianjakoma brothers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kianjakoma brothers who died while in police custody were on Friday laid to rest, even as several leaders continued...

21 hours ago

World

Zambia counts votes from close election as army reinforced

Lusaka (AFP), Aug 13 – Vote counting was underway in Zambia on Friday after a hard-fought general election that saw sporadic clashes and troop...

22 hours ago

Headlines

Matiangi says Harun Aydin was a money laundering suspect, no apology to make

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says Turkish Businessman Harun Aydin was deported to Turkey on suspicion of involvement...

22 hours ago