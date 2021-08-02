Connect with us

Capital News

Kenya

Govt assures of 100pc transition to Form 1

MOSES MUOKI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, AUG 2 – The government has assured of a 100 percent transition to Form 1 for students who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education(KCPE) examinations last year.

According to Education Chief Administrative Secretary Sarah Ruto, adequate measures have been out in place for the transition.

“Everybody who did KCPE has been placed. We just have about 20,000 students who have not been placed. These are average people who will need to go to schools directly and people who did their examinations in hospital and prisons. We are on course for a 100pc transition, “she said.

She further stated that admission and induction programmers must be elaborate to enable the learners settle down for the 4-year cycle of Education.

Dr. Ruto also asked school administrators to put in measures to ensure that all learners are placed according to the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS).

“Only students who appear on the current NEMIS list of a school will be admitted in that school. The joining instructions must also be stamped by the head teacher of the primary school where they sat the exam. No school will admit a learner in the system who has not physically reported to the school,”Ruto said.

A total of 1,179,192 KCPE candidates sat for their examinations in March and are expected to join various secondary schools by August 7.

Learners who will not be able to take up their places on the stipulated dates have been advised to inform the schools in advance.

Where parents/guardians applied for change of placement and were accepted, the same has been effected in NEMIS. Parents/guardians are advised to send the index number to short code 22263 to confirm, download the new letter, if applicable and proceed as guided in the joining instructions.

