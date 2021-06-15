Newly placed Form 1s to report by August 2

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15- Over one million Kenya Certificate of Primary Education(KCPE) candidates who sat for the 2020 examinations are expected to report to secondary school by August 2.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Tuesday said after a thorough Form One selection process, all the candidates had been placed in various public secondary schools across the country.

“Of the 1,179,192 candidates that sat the 2020 KCPE Examination, 1,171,265 have been placed in secondary schools. This is after excluding inmates, over age candidates, and candidates from refugee camps. We have therefore placed all candidates in secondary schools in keeping with our 100 percent transition policy from primary to secondary education,” said Magoha.

“In the selection, we have strictly applied the principles of equity, fairness, merit, transparency, inclusiveness and affirmative action in placing candidates to each school category,” he added.

CS Magoha further pointed that all candidates who scored 400 marks and above will all join national schools with boys leading at 18,848 followed by the girls at 17,406.

Other students were selected to join Special Needs Education centers, Extra County Schools, County Schools and Sub-County Schools.

“In the placement, the majority of candidates who scored 400 Marks and above were placed in National or Extra County schools of their choice. The Special 21 Needs candidates were also placed in the regular schools of their preference, while others were placed in special schools based on their disability categories on merit and choice,” he added.

A total of 1,179,192 KCPE candidates sat for their examinations in March under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CS pointed out that during the selection, the ministry noted that a big number of candidates did not receive proper guidance and direction when choosing schools and majority of them ended up choosing the same secondary school on multiple entries making it hard for them to be placed.

He called on teachers, parents and guardians to ensure candidates make wise choices through proper advice.

The Cabinet Secretary directed relevant Ministry officials to mount proper sensitization programmes on the Form One selection process for future candidates.

Candidates, parents or guardians can access joining instructions that are available online for all categories of schools through the Ministry’s website: www.education.go.ke.

They can also check the results by texting the candidate’s index number to 29 22263.

Schools will access and download their selection lists by logging onto the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS).