China urges U.S. to stop promoting bill exaggerating “China threat” rhetoric

BEIJING, China, June 10-  China on Wednesday urged the United States to stop promoting a bill that exaggerates “China threat” rhetoric and advocates strategic competition against China.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing, saying China has firmly opposed U.S. Senate approving “The United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021.”

The bill slandered China’s domestic and foreign policies and seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs on issues such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, Wang said.

The bill is full of zero-sum cold war mentality and runs counter to the common desire of all sectors of China and the United States to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, the spokesperson added.

Urging the United States not to treat China as an “imaginary enemy,” Wang said China is committed to developing a relationship of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation with the United States but will continue to firmly safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests at the same time.

“The goal of China’s development is to continuously make improvements and enable the Chinese people to live better and happier lives,” Wang said, urging the U.S. side to take a rational view of China’s development and China-U.S. relations.

