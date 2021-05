NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru will testify as a prosecution witness against former Devolution & Planning Principal Secretary Peter Mangiti and former National Youth Service (NYS) boss Nelson Githinji over fraudulent payment of Sh791 million.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution said Waiguru was set to testify Wednesday, dealing a blow to Mangiti and Githinji who are facing multiple corruption-related charges.

Mangiti worked under Waiguru.

More to follow…