IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati addressing participants at the 6th Annual Continental Forum of Election Management Bodies organised jointly with the African Union Commission (AUC), working with the Association of African Electoral Authorities in November 2019. /IEBC.

Kenya

Chebukati calls for prosecution of leaders who fanned violence in Juja by-election

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19- Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has asked the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to initiate the prosecution of perpetrators of violence which occurred Tuesday in Juja constituency where vote-tallying was disrupted forseveral hours.

The tallying process which was halted due to chaos resumed on Wednesday morning amid tension.

“We hope that those people who attempted to disrupt the lawful process of the people of Juja electing their leader of choice will be prosecuted,” he said, “we hope investigations will be done and they will be brought to book.”

 He also urged political leaders to respect the Electoral Body’s mandate and stop interfering with a lawful process.

“When you go to vote, right from the time you start voting you are verified by The Kenya Integrated Election Management System so anybody who thinks they can introduce foreign papers in the polling stations is a total waste of time,” Chebukati said.

Chaos erupted at Mang’u High School tallying centre after allegations of vote-rigging durng the by-election.

Several politicians including Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro were kicked out by the police.

Before chaos erupted in the race pitting Jubilee Party’s Susan Njeri Waititu against MP Moses Kuria’s Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP)’s George Koimburi and nine other candidates, Koimburi had garnered over 50% of the votes while Waititu had less than 30%.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the former MP Francis Waititu in February this year.

