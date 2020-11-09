Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The bitter conflict killed ethnic Albanian Kosovars for the most part, and only ended when a NATO air campaign forced Serb forces to withdraw from what was then one of the country's provinces

World

Ex-Kosovo president Thaci set for first war crimes hearing

Published

The bitter conflict killed ethnic Albanian Kosovars for the most part, and only ended when a NATO air campaign forced Serb forces to withdraw from what was then one of the country’s provinces © AFP/File / ARMEND NIMANI

The Hague, Netherlands, Nov 9 – Ex-Kosovo president Hashim Thaci is to appear Monday before a war crimes court in The Hague to face charges stemming from the 1990s conflict between Kosovo and Serbia.

Thaci, 52, resigned as president Thursday and flew to the Netherlands where he was placed in the detention centre of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC), a Kosovo court located in The Hague.

Judges, specialist prosecutor and staff are drawn from the international community.

Thaci and three other defendants have been charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, illegal detention, enforced disappearances and persecution, committed between March 1998 and September 1999, the court said Friday in a statement.

Thaci has pledged to cooperate with the tribunal, which has scheduled his first hearing for 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) Monday.

He was political chief of the rebel Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), which fought Serb forces for the independence of the southern province in a conflict that claimed more than 13,000 lives.

He claims the international system of justice is “rewriting history” and said Thursday he was stepping down as president to “protect the integrity” of the office.

Ex president Hashim Thaci turned himself over to a Kosovo court located in The Hague where he is to face trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity © AFP/File / Armend NIMANI

“I believe in truth, reconciliation and the future of our country and society,” he added.

The bitter conflict killed ethnic Albanian Kosovars for the most part, and only ended when a NATO air campaign forced Serb forces to withdraw from what was then one of the country’s provinces.

Top Serbian military and police officials were later convicted of war crimes in other international courts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But rebel leaders of the KLA — many of whom have gone on to dominate politics in Kosovo — have also been accused of revenge attacks on Serbs, Roma and ethnic Albanian rivals during and after the war.

– First step –

On Monday, a judge will first ensure “that the rights of the accused, including the right to legal representation, are respected, and that the accused understands the charges,” the court statement said.

The KSC is a temporary court tasked with trying suspects linked to crimes allegedly committed by the KLA.

A secial EU police unit arrested former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) spokesman Jakup Krasniqi at his home on the outskirts of Pristina © AFP/File / Armend NIMANI

Before serving as president, Thaci was also prime minister of Kosovo, but he had pledged to step down and face charges if they were confirmed in a formal indictment.

His three co-defendants are former KLA spokesman Jakup Krasniqi, Thaci’s closest political ally Kadri Veseli, and key KLA figure Rexhep Selimi.

In June, KSC prosecutors accused Thaci and others of being “criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders” in addition to other crimes.

Thaci has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence in a war that most Kosovars consider a just liberation struggle against Serbian oppression.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Nuremberg preserves Nazi past, stone by stone

Nuremberg, Germany, Nov 9 – When Nazi ruins begin to crumble, is it better for Germany to rip them down or restore them? That...

9 mins ago

World

Iraq’s pro-Iran factions see smoother sailing with Biden at helm

Baghdad, Iraq, Nov 9 – Iraq’s pro-Tehran factions have welcomed Joe Biden’s election as US president, alarming officials and activists in Baghdad who fear...

12 mins ago

World

Biden win forces Mexico to rebuild complicated US ties

Mexico City, Mexico, Nov 9 – After years of close ties with Donald Trump, Mexico must now reshape its complex relations with the United...

14 mins ago

Capital Health

Biden to name virus team as worldwide cases top 50 million

Washington, United States, Nov 9 – The global tally of people infected by the coronavirus shot past 50 million on Monday, as United States...

16 mins ago

County News

Elders anoint Lenku as new Maa spokesman to replace Ntimama

NAKURU, Kenya Nov 9 – The Maa community has a new spokesman to replace former Cabinet Minister William Ole Ntimama. The Maa Council of...

23 mins ago

US Elections (2020)

Biden, pledging unity, begins transition as Trump refuses to concede

Washington, United States, Nov 8 – US President-elect Joe Biden began the transfer of power on Sunday that Americans hope will turn the page...

11 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Trump again hits the golf course, a day after his defeat

Sterling, United States, Nov 8 – Donald Trump returned Sunday to his golf course in a Washington suburb, a day after news media announced...

11 hours ago

World

More than 500 held in Belarus as opposition reaches out to Biden

Minsk, Belarus, Nov 8 – Police in Belarus on Sunday detained more than 500 people during the latest in weeks of unprecedented demonstrations against...

13 hours ago