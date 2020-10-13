Police approve Ruto’s meetings which were canceled in Nyamira last week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Police have now approved two public meetings set for Thursday in Nyamira County which will be presided over by Deputy President William Ruto.

The meetings had been been outlawed due to security and COVID-19 concerns, sparking outrage from his supporters and leaders loyal to him who accused Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai who implementing the law selectively.

In a letter addressed to the West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi, Nyamira South Ward police Commander Mohamed Sasura approved the boda boda fundraising that had been outlawed when police in truckloads cordoned off the venue.

The event will be held at Sironga sports ground.

“Take note that you will be in compliance with the advisory directives by National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) and in obeyance of the Public Order Act Chapter 56, and adherence to health protocols in regard to Covid-I9,” Sasura said in the letter.

He directed the conveners of the event to work closely with police officers on the ground to ensure that law and order is maintained “failure to which any breach that may happen will squarely be shifted to them.”

“You will be held responsible for any acts of lawlessness and disorder that may arise,” he said.

In the second function, Nyamira County OCS Elam Esendi approved a church fundraising for the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Miriri in Nyamarambe area.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The DP is listed as the guest of honour at both meetings.

Ruto had on Monday protested against the police action to cancel his meetings, and questioned why ODM leader Raila Odinga’s meetings were always allowed, including on Sunday when he hosted Kikuyu Council of Elders at his Bondo home in what was seen as an endorsement of his 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto’s church meeting in Mumias was also canceled on Sunday.



“It is unfortunate that police cordoned off the venues of Kakamega church functions last weekend while allowing others to go on uninterrupted, “said Ruto.

The cancellations followed new directives by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) which requires organisers of public meetings to first notify and get clearance from the local police, in what Ruto and his allies interpreted as targetting his camp to curtail his 2022 presidential bid.