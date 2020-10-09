MoH reports 8.3pc COVID-19 positivity rate above 3-day average of 7.9pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported AN 8.3 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday above a three-day average of 7.9 per cent after 422 new infections were detected from 5,327 samples tested within a period of 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 cases documented in the country since March stood at 40,620

While issuing a briefing from Uasin Gishu, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said twenty-three of the cases are foreigners.

Nakuru led with 94 cases followed by Nairobi (80), Mombasa (47), Uasin Gishu (22), Embu (20), Kisumu (20), Turkana (18), Meru (15), Trans Nzoai (14), Kisii (13), Garissa (12), Kilifi (12), Siaya (11), Kajiado (11), Baringo (10), Kiambu (10) and Kericho (10).

Other counties which reported cases are Taita Taveta (4), Kwale (2), Migori (2), Machakos (2), Nandi (2), Vihiga (2), Bungoma (1), Elgeyo Marakwet (1), West Pokot (1), Nyanadarua (1), Kitui (1), Kirinyanga (1), Muranga (1), Kakamega (1) and Bomet (1).

The number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 775 after another four patients succumbed to the virus.

Aman said 166 patients had recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries reported in the country so far to 30,876.

He said 140 of those who recovered were from the home-based program while 26 were discharged from various health facilities.