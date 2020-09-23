COVID-19 positivity rate recorded at 3.4pc as 130 cases reported

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate was registered at 3.4 per cent, the Ministry of Health having reported 130 new COVID-19 cases from 3,874 samples tested with 24 hours.

The positivity rate has averaged 5 per cent in recent weeks signalling the flattening of the coronavirus curve in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the below 5 per cent positivity rate is a good sign given that the World Health Organization defines the successful flattening of the curve as a steady 5 per cent average for two consecutive weeks.

Kagwe however cautioned Kenyans against relenting noting that some nations across the globe have been hit by resurging waves of COVID-19.

“In the course of this month, we have been on a positivity rate of below 5%. WHO proposes that if this goes on for 14 days then a nation has begun flattening the curve. However, events across the globe indicate a new wave of COVID-19 cases,” said Kagwe.

The country’s death toll rose to 664 after five more patients succumbed.

The health ministry said 106 patients were discharged after recovering.

The total number of virus cases reported since March stood at 37,348, while total recoveries stood at 24,253.