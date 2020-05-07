Virus-linked deaths increase to 29 as 3 more succumb to COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7- Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 over a period of 24 hours raising the total number of fatalities to 29, the ministry of health announced on Thursday.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the three died while undergoing treatment in different treatment facilities.

“Two are from Nairobi while one is from Mombasa,” Aman said.

With the rising infection cases which stood at 607 after 25 new cases were recorded in last 24 hours, Aman urged Kenyans to continue observing laid down guidelines to flatten the infection curve and avert further virus-linked deaths.

He said out of the twenty-five new cases, Eastleigh in Nairobi that is under lockdown, produced the highest number at nine.

Twenty-two are Kenyans, a Ugandan, a Tanzanian and a Chinese.

The new cases are spread out in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Wajir and Isiolo counties, Isiolo joining the list of counties that have reported COVID-19 infections for the first time.

So far, 18 out of the 47 counties have recorded coronavirus cases.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Seven patients were also discharged on Thursday after recovering from COVID-19, raising the number of people discharged from hospital to 197.