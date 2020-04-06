Private hospitals warned against overcharging patients on COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6- The Government has warned private hospitals against overcharging people seeking treatment over suspected cases of coronavirus disease.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said they had received numerous complaints which are now being handled by the Medical Board.

Some of the facilities, she said, have been selling gloves at a whooping Sh8,000 for a pair.

“This is immoral and unacceptable,” she said, “The medical council has been directed to take up this issue.”

Kenya had recorded 142 positive cases of coronavirus by Sunday, with four recoveries and four deaths including Captain Daudi Kibati, the Kenya Airways pilot who contracted the virus on the airline’s last flight from New York that evacuated stranded Kenyans and foreigners two weeks ago.

On Sunday, the government issued a new directive on burials of victims of coronavirus who must be interred within 24 hours.

“The burials are restricted to less than 15 close family members,” she told a news conference Sunday when she updated Kenya positive cases to 142 after 16 new confirmations.

Kibati was buried in Kitui on Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Others who succumbed to the virus include a six-year-old boy who was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital last week.

All those who have died are said to have had pre-existing conditions, a brutal factor on COVID-19.

Globally, more than 60,000 people have died, with infections now over one million.

Kenya is implementing a dusk to dawn curfew and has declared that masks are mandatory for anyone visiting a supermarket or any other public place.

“All people visiting public places such as supermarkets should at all times wear a face mask to reduce the chance of transmission of this virus,” she said.

The country has already started manufacturing masks in the country, with a Kitui firm producing at least 25,000 pieces in a day.

Coronavirus has killed more than 60,000 people and infected more than a million others globally, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) projecting a further increase.

In Kenya, the Health Ministry of projecting 10,000 cases by April and has already started preparing places to be used as temporary hospitals, including airport hangers and boarding schools.

There are reports of a possible lockdown in the country in the coming days, even though there is no official confirmation from the government or any of its official.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe only alluded to it when he told journalists recently that all options are on the table.