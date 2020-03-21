Kenyans welcome prayer initiative as country battles COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21– A section of Kenyans have welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta call for national prayers scheduled to kick off at noon on Saturday as the country seeks divine intervention in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted economies and claimed over 11,000 lives around the globe.

In a proclamation issued on Tuesday, President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to pray at their homes on Saturday, due to restrictions imposed on large gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He said as much as the government has adopted stringent measures to curb the virus from spreading, Kenya shall use the day to seek for forgiveness and protection from God.

Chrispine Obare, a private security guard in Nairobi, lauded the move saying with the divine intervention, the coronavirus pandemic will come to an end. He said he will follow the service while at work.

“Prayer day is good it will bring us closer to good and even though one may go to hospital,prayers will help get rid of this disease, we will not go to church, but we will prayer while here at work,” Obare said.

Musa, a shoe-cobbler, however said the prayers may not be sufficient to stop the spread of the virus emphasizing on the need for Kenyans to follow health guidelines issued by World Health Organization and the Ministry of Education, and practice social distancing

“I don’t think prayers will help us get rid of the disease,” he said.

Joshua Mayuya, a resident in Nairobi, on his part said Kenyans should come together in prayers during these tough times in order to combat the pandemic which has already infected seven people and put many activities on hold.

“I would urge Kenyans to pray at home, let us make ourselves close to god so that he helps us , I will not join because of fear of contracting the virus but I will pray at home” Mayuya said.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to shun their differences and unite in praying so that the wrath of the virus can be lifted from ravaging the country.

Kenya has so far confirmed seven cases of the virus with a dozen others being investigated at an isolation at treatment facility in Nairobi’s Mbagathi Hospital.

Globally, the pandemic has claimed over 11,000 lives with Africa reporting two deaths and some 900 infections.