Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Officials from the public health department were dispatched to Gikomba, Muthurwa and Burma markets as government upscalled fumigation of public areas with include streets within Nairobi's Central Business District/CFM - Jemimah Mueni

Capital Health

Health officials fumigate Nairobi markets as coronavirus countermeasures upscaled

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Health authorities Saturday embarked on a widescale fumigation exercise targeting public markets in Nairobi including Gikomba, Muthurwa and Burma in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Officials from the Ministry of Education also conducted training sessions sensitizing traders on handwashing, a crucial safeguard to keep the virus which has been declared a global pandemic at bay.

Simon Kimani, the Chairperson of the Public Health Council, urged traders to maintain the highest level of hygiene to avert an outbreak in market centres.

Areas fumigated in markets included clothing stalls/ CFM – Jemimah Mueni

Kenya has so far confirmed seven cases of the virus with a dozen others being investigated at an isolation at treatment facility in Nairobi’s Mbagathi Hospital.

Globally, the pandemic has claimed over 11,000 lives with Africa reporting two deaths and some 900 infections.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

7 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020