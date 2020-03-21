Health officials fumigate Nairobi markets as coronavirus countermeasures upscaled

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Health authorities Saturday embarked on a widescale fumigation exercise targeting public markets in Nairobi including Gikomba, Muthurwa and Burma in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Officials from the Ministry of Education also conducted training sessions sensitizing traders on handwashing, a crucial safeguard to keep the virus which has been declared a global pandemic at bay.

Simon Kimani, the Chairperson of the Public Health Council, urged traders to maintain the highest level of hygiene to avert an outbreak in market centres.

Areas fumigated in markets included clothing stalls/ CFM – Jemimah Mueni

Kenya has so far confirmed seven cases of the virus with a dozen others being investigated at an isolation at treatment facility in Nairobi’s Mbagathi Hospital.

Globally, the pandemic has claimed over 11,000 lives with Africa reporting two deaths and some 900 infections.