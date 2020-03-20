Gideon Moi urges stringent measures in PSV sector to avert coronavirus crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has called for enhanced precautionary measures in the public transport sector insisting that the government needs to step up training for operators on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said, in a statement on Friday, education on the virus, its symptoms and how to respond to passengers who exhibit symptoms while on transit is key maintaining this will go a long way in containing the virus which has claimed 10,000 lives globally.

Moi added that the already outlined measures provided by the government like to observance social distance and proper hygiene that involves regular washing of hands by water and soap or use of a sanitizers, should encompass part of the sensitization campaign.

He stressed the need for government to liaise with the stakeholders on how the public service vehicles can be supplied with sanitizers and the necessary equipment needed to keep the virus at bay.

“While we appreciate the centrality of our transport system in mobility and linkages, more precautionary measures need to be put in place. However, the dynamic nature of our country’s public transport system poses a challenge in breaking the chain of spread,” Moi said.

He also urged the government to ensure the screening of passengers from the point of depature before their arrival in the country as opposed to conducting it at the points of entry.

“Cognizance of the virus incubation period being up to 14 days, we can stop the vicious infection cycle by ensuring Kenyans intending to travel into the country are screened in respective Kenyan embassies, two weeks before their scheduled travel dates,” the Baringo Senator who doubles up as KANU party leader said.

He in the meantime lauded the government for the measures that have been put in place to prevent the virus that has so far seen seven people infected infected in the country.

Moi particularly cited the robust conveyance of information by the government to the public regarding any developments on the virus.

Even so, he called for cooperation from members of the public especially on ensuring that the guidelines provided are adhered to.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced that the country has not registered any new case of the virus with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noting that the government was committed in containing the virus.

He announced that the government will start a random screening of the virus on Saturday in targeted areas in the country, an exercise that will be conducted by officials drawn from the Ministry of Health, Nairobi County and those from the Red Cross.