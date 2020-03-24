Court officials ordered to work from home as Judiciary evaluates COVID-19 risk

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Employees of the Judiciary were Tuesday directed to work from their respective homes until further advised, in measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi, in a memo dispatched to the staff of the third arm of government dated Monday, March 23, said all work-related matters will be processed virtually.

The memo copied to the Supreme Court, Appeals Court, The High Court and Officers advised heads of departments to embrace case management through technology under the circumstances.

Amadi said the decision followed concerns raised regarding safety of the staff as they attend to members of the public.

Consequently, all head of stations were directed to facilitate the filing of urgent matters through electronic means.

Upon filing, the matters will be forwarded to Judges and Magistrate’s for uploading on Judiciary’s website – www.judiciary.go.ke

Litigants are required to indicate their mobile telephone numbers and email addresses through which they will receive directions which Amadi said will be prompt.

Chief Justice David Maraga had on March 15 suspended all civil and criminal proceedings until March 30.

He had however exempted urgent matters.

Following the CJ’s directive, Malindi Law Courts held a virtual session Monday, via a Skype video conferencing facility to expedite the determination of matters.

Chief Magistrate Dr Julie Aseko presided over the proceedings in an exercise conducted in conjunction with Malindi GK prisons.

The session saw 157 matters handled by the court.

In Taita Taveta, Voi High Court Presiding Judge Farah Amin processed 24 files from Wundanyi Magistrate’s Court and issued orders for the release of 23 petty offenders from Wundanyi GK Prison, as part of efforts to decongest prison facilities and prevent the spread of COVID-19.