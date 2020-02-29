KMA wants restrictions imposed on passengers from countries affected by coronavirus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A worker cleans a bus in the Iranian capital Tehran as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 29 – The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has welcomed the government’s move to step up efforts on coronavirus preparedness, but called for restrictions on people from affected countries.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday issued an Executive Order , establishing a national emergency response committee to evaluate and enhance preparedness by equipping all Level Five Hospitals by mid next month.

“The medical association supports the efforts by the ministry as outlined in their press conference. KMA welcomes the Executive Order no.2 of 2020 on National Emergency Response Committee on coronavirus,” the body stated.

The new committee will be chaired by the newly-appointed Health CS Mutahi Kagwe with members drawn from other ministries, shall coordinate Kenya’s preparedness, prevention and response to the threat of the coronavirus disease,” reads a section of the Executive Order 2.

Nonetheless, KMA noted that the committee lacks adequate technical staff to carry out the task whilst saying that Kenya may not be adequately prepared to tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 2000 people, mainly in China, and infected nearly 100,000 others.

Various other countries, including the US, Britain, Italy and Iran have reported infections, with Tehran recording highest deaths at over 30 by Friday, the highest outside China.

Closer home, Nigeria reported the first confirmed case in Sub-Saharan Africa Friday, triggering panic across the continent, in what pushed Kenya to go big in its preparedness measures.

There was criticism since last week, and was fueled by Thursday’s arrival of a flight from China with 239 people, prompting the Law Society of Kenya to file suit in court seeking to compel the government to bar landings from the Asian country that is the epicentre of the epidemic.

The High Court subsequently issued an order barring flights from China for 10 days, until the urgent case is determined.

But China Southern Airlines, that operates the flight was quick to respond to the public outcry, announcing Friday that it had suspended its flights on the Nairobi route until further notice.

On Saturday, KMA proposed various recommendations to control the spread of the virus including restricting the entry of travelers from areas with a high risk of coronavirus and ensuring adequate screening at all points of entry.

As part of their recommendations, KMA wants its medical technical staff to be incorporated into the National Emergency Response Committee.

“Ensuring all our health facilities are well equipped with adequate personnel and personal protective equipment. Provide a daily update of preparedness to allay the public anxiety,” were listed as other recommendations by KMA.

According to the executive order issued by the President, the mandate of the committee extends to “formulating, enforcing and reviewing of processes and requirements that regulate the entry into Kenya of any persons or class of persons known or suspected to have traveled from a Coronavirus affected area.”

The President also wants a National isolation and treatment facility set up at Mbagathi Hospital completed in a week’s time in time to receive patients, in the event coronavirus case or cases are confirmed in the country.