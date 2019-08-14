EACC boss Mbarak says no community targeted in anti-graft campaign

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says there is no community that is being targeted in the renewed graft purge saying the focus is on those accused of looting public resources.

Speaking to Capital FM News on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency’s Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak said the accusations will not derail their efforts to get rid of the menace which has seen billions of taxpayers’ money embezzled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various government agencies tasked with fighting the vice among them the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been on the receiving end for allegedly being biased or targeting a certain community.

A section of elected leaders from the Rift Valley region, for instance, have faulted recent arrests and prosecutions of suspended National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Kerio Valley Development Authority Managing Director David Kimosop.

“There is nothing like our people’s syndrome. Kenyans are now realizing that corruption does not have a community face, does not have community representation and that it is purely a criminal aspect and all those who are involved are treated as criminals,” he asserted.

Mbarak warned those facing corruption cases saying: “there will be nothing like community protection.”

He said Kenyans should expect to see more arrests, including of the so-called big fish.

Only those who will pass the integrity test will be spared, the EACC boss emphasized.

He said the government was pulling available resources together to ensure the war that is being fought through a multi-agency approach, due to its sophistication, is won.

“If there is a big fish, entangled in those (graft) cases, he will be arrested,” Mbarak asserted.

“People will answer cases according to any established offence that will be found by the investigators.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of a stakeholders meeting held under the auspices of Kenya Leadership and Integrity Forum, during which a five-year Kenya Integrity Plan to replace the 2015-2019 blueprint will be formulated.

The meeting, attended stakeholders drawn from the civil society sector and the private sector, comes at a time when high-profile individuals have been arraigned in court on graft charges.

A case in point is embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu who is facing a Sh588 million scandal.

Waititu has been barred from accessing his office at county headquarters until his case is heard and determined.

Waititu, who was charged alongside his wife Susan Wangari was freed on Sh15mn cash bail.

Wangari was released on a Sh4 million cash bail.

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine, who is facing a corruption case, suffered the same fate.

“This will act as a deterrence measure,” Transparency International-Kenya Executive Director Samuel Kimeu said during an interview with Capital FM News.

Kimeu was among key stakeholders attending the Wednesday meeting, which was to be chaired by Attorney General Paul Kihara.