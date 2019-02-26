City Hall on the spot for breaching JamboPay contract on parking fees

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – The Nairobi County Parking Department has come under scrutiny for stopping payment of seasonal parking for Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) through JamboPay agents and instead directing that all payments be made through direct banking.

Parking Director Tom Tinega was put to task by the Budget and Appropriation Committee to explain why the county deliberately breached the contract with JamboPay.

Tinega in December last year wrote to all SACCOS directing them to pay for their seasonal parking tickets directly through the bank and not JamboPay, which collects revenue for the county.

He defended the decision saying it was due to numerous reports of fraudsters duping matatu SACCOs who were issuing fake payment receipts.

Tinega said paying through the bank, the county is able to easily collect and reconcile all data from payments made.

“We wanted to avert a crisis that was looming because we had a lot of cases concerning fake receipts in court and by paying through the bank, we will have one system and verification will be easy,” explained Tinega.

The members of the committee however questioned why they only picked on the seasonal parking leaving out the other areas such as on-street parking, off-street parking and loading zones.

“If you found there was a problem paying through JamboPay why didn’t you discontinue payment in other areas, why only pick seasonal parking?” posed Robert Mbatia the Chair of the Budget Committee.

The committee also heard that the decision had not been authorized by County Secretary Pauline Kahiga, Transport CEC Mohammed Dagane and Chief Officer Fredrick Karanja who are mandated to make such policy changes.

The members further said they had received a letter from the SACCOs complaining of how paying through the bank is tedious as it takes them up to two days to pay for the seasonal tickets, unlike paying through JamboPay agents.

“We have received numerous complaints from SACCOs that they are spending a lot of time in banks and cash office making payments despite availability of online services which JamboPay has been providing which are easier and fast,” said Patrick Karani the Committee’s Vice Chair.

The members said in any case the county may decide to suspend JamboPay they should provide the SACCOs with a viable alternative.

“Seasonal parking is one of our county’s major revenue stream therefore, we can’t afford to frustrate them when paying for their tickets,” said Osman Adow, MCA Eastleigh.

Embakasi MCA Michael Ogada also said discontinuing JamboPay yet they have a contract with the County isn’t a good idea as the county could be sued for breach of contract

The JamboPay contract will end in April this year.