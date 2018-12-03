Senator Sakaja in court to block Nairobi CBD matatu ban

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is filing a case in court to suspend the ban against Public Service Vehicles entering the city centre.

The ban forced commuters to walk into the centre of the capital but Sakaja argues there was lack of public participation in the initiative and states that no alternatives were provided.

City Hall officials say that they provided termini which have 505 parking slots for pick-up and dropping of passengers and not holding grounds for the matatus with each PSV allowed between 10 and 40 minutes at a time.

All vehicles accessing the CBD from Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande Road and Limuru Road will have their termini at Fig Tree terminal A.

Routes accessing the CBD from Thika Road including Ruiru and Kiambu Road will end their trips at Fig Tree terminal B in Ngara.