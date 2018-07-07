Sonko launches monthly clean-up in Nairobi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has launched a major clean-up exercise to be done monthly, as part of measures to reclaim the city’s lost glory.

He said the clean-up will be done on every first Saturday of the month.

While launching the exercise, Sonko urged residents to turn up in large numbers in their various wards whenever the exercise is carried out.

“This is our city, lets all work together to make it clean,” he pleaded Saturday when he launched the exercise in Kayole.

The clean-up and beautification exercise was carried out in all the 85 wards.

The concept is borrowed from Rwanda’s capital Kigali, which is arguably the cleanest city in the region.