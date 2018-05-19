Nairobi speaker Beatrice Elachi calls for unity amid Sonko woes

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Nairobi County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi has told Jubilee leaders in Nairobi led by Governor Mike Sonko to unite and speak in one voice for the purposes of development.

Addressing the media over the ongoing debate on the nomination of lawyer Miguna Miguna as Sonko’s Deputy Governor, Elachi expressed her worries that the county may collapse if the ongoing political battles persist.

“There is need for the leaders in Jubilee to come together and speak with one voice on how they want the county to be managed. This wrangling won’t help anyone,” she said.

Already, Jubilee MCAs who are the majority have vowed to reject Miguna’s nomination once his name is brought before the floor of the house.

The leader of majority Abdi Guyo said they can’t allow Miguna to deputize Sonko since he is not a Jubilee party member where the Governor belongs.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday through a tweet dismissed Miguna’s nomination.

“Miguna will not become the Deputy Governor of Nairobi. Take that to the bank,” he tweeted.

During an interview with the standard, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe accused Governor Sonko of failing the Party’s manifesto for not delivering services to the people, hence the plans to impeach him.

Sonko has been embroiled in endless battles with some state officers and on Wednesday attracted the wrath of the Jubilee party when he nominated Miguna for the DG post.

Nairobi County has been on the spot for having deplorable roads, overflowing sewage, shortage of water and lack of medicine in the county’s health facilities among other issues.

This has attracted the governor’s critics who have branded him a failure.