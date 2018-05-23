23 Kenya Power employees sacked, more to follow as MD Tarus act on audit report

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Twenty three employees of Kenya Power have been sacked as more heads set to roll following findings of an internal audit ordered by Managing Director Dr Ken Tarus.

According to sources privy to the ongoing crackdown at the country’s main power supplier, the affected employees will receive their termination letters on Monday.

More re-organization is expected in the coming days as the management implements the audit findings, according to insiders.

The internal audit exposed how several companies affiliated to members of the staff won multi-billion shillings contracts to undertake emergency repairs on the power infrastructure.

“After the audit report, the company has decided to probe all contract work and take the necessary action,” the MD said.

Worse enough, the audit report also revealed that some firms awarded the contracts did not have the capacity to deliver quality work while others have no physical locations, in an outright case of impunity and outright theft of public funds.

This did not only expose serious Government installation but also the 6 million households connected to the power grid.

The report says, of the 525 contractors pre-qualified, 262 are not cleared by the National Construction Authority (NCA), an indispensable requirement.

Some employers according to auditors extorted money from directors of some of the firms, for them to be awarded the tenders.

Going forward, the MD says the said contractors will be blacklisted.

“We want to align and clean the institution,” the MD asserted.