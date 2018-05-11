11 deny murder of elderly woman in Kisii

Shares

, KISII, Kenya, May 2 – Eleven people have been charged before the Kisii High Court with the murder of an elderly woman at Bokeira village.

They appeared before Justice Joseph Karanja and denied killing Esther Bochaberi in March this year.

Fredrick Nyambati, James Mogita,Edward Onyango,Edwin Mayienda,Benson Machuka,peter Nyamarere,Joseph Moire,Reuben Onduso,Christopher Oyugi,Robert Orwaru,Vincent Maobe appeared in court over the murder charge.

Edward Onyango and Edwin Makori however told the court that they witnessed the killing of the deceased but they did not participate in her death.

“I saw her being killed but for me I did not kill her myself so I plead not guilty,” said Edwin Mayienda

The 11 suspects were charged that on 11/3/2018 in Bokeira village,Kisii south sub county they jointly murdered Esther Bochaberi contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the Penal Code.

Esther went missing for a month and her body was discovered in a sugar plantation in Migori County.

Advocates Kimaiyo Stephene will be standing in for the family of the deceased as Elijah Okemwa represents the 11 accused persons.

They have been released on a bond of Sh500,000 each with a surety of similar amount.

Hearing will be on 13/06/2018.