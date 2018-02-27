Police to detain KNH baby ‘thief’ for 3 more days

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Police have been allowed to continue holding the woman whole allegedly stole a three weeks old baby at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for three more days.

Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot issued the directive on Monday following a request from Child Protection Unit police officer Florence Arama.

Arama told the court that she needs the days to establish whether Ednah Kerubo had any role in the disappearance of another child at KNH in September 2015.

The case had come up for mention and further directions since police are yet to conclude the ongoing probe before determining the charges to prefer against the woman.

The woman was saved by the police from an irate mob that wanted to lynch her upon her arrest.

She was being held at Kawangware Administration Police Camp.

The mother of the twins needed medical attention for her heart condition but it took long to see the doctors.

The concerned husband left the babies with two different women so that he could raise the matter with a doctor after which one of them disappeared with the boy.

Hours later, the police released to the public a screen-grab from security footage of the woman suspected to have stolen the baby.