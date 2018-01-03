Sh29bn disbursed to public secondary schools countrywide

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 – Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said Sh29 billion has already been disbursed to public secondary schools countrywide.

Speaking after chairing a National Steering Committee meeting on the new curriculum, Matiangi indicated that part of the monies will be used to fully fund day secondary schools.

“No one should be anxious because the Treasury has made available Sh29 billion for the public funded education programs and principals who have not seen money in their accounts should expect to receive it by Monday and if there are any issues our education officers across the country are properly briefed to address any issues that may arise,” stated Matiangi.

However, parents will buy school uniform and pay for lunch for day scholars.

He further stated that public boarding schools will also benefit partially from this provision thus reducing the burden to parents on fees payment.

“Students in boarding schools will receive a similar amount from the government as that given to those in day schools but parents will pay for boarding and other infrastructural projects as may be approved by boards of management after consultations,” said Matiangi.

The government has scrapped the Sh9,374 school fees which each student in public secondary schools has been paying per year, paving way for complete free day secondary education starting this year.

With the new development, each learner in public schools will receive Sh22,224 from the government.

Parents with students in boarding schools category A (national and county schools) will now pay Sh53,554 a year and those with learners in category B (boarding schools and extra county schools) will be charged Sh40,535 school fees.

The government has also increased capitation for learners in special schools to Sh57,974 a year.

Matiangi said this will ensure that no one misses school.