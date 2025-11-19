Keeping it Freshia: Top scorer Awino vows to come back stronger after star role at Africa Women’s 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 19, 2025 – Despite starring at the past weekend’s Africa Women’s 7s, Kenya Lionesses winger Freshia Awino concedes that she is not the finished product yet.

The Nakuru RFC player has vowed to come back stronger in subsequent matches after working on her weaknesses in training.

“I will go back to the drawing board and polish what I had not polished on coming into this tournament. Maybe, I need to improve on my strength so I can become more dangerous going forward,” Awino said.

Awino was one of the brightest sparks for the Lionesses on an otherwise disappointing weekend in which they lost 22-0 to South Africa in the final at the RFUEA Grounds.

The Nakuru RFC outside back was crowned one of the top try scorers of the two-day tournament, going over the white chalk seven times – including a hattrick against Zimbabwe in the quarters.

She credited her feat to teamwork across the board, including unwavering trust from her coach Simon Odongo.

“It makes me very happy to be recognised as one of the best players of the tournament. I would credit it to my teammates for always creating these chances for me to score a try. Also, the coach for always trusting me and giving me the opportunity to play for the team,” the twinkle-toed Awino said.

She added: “My secret (to success) is to work hard and knowing the purpose for playing rugby. If you know the purpose why you are there, you will keep on pushing yourself.”

Overall, Awino is confident the Lionesses will come back roaring louder after a disappointing end to their continental campaign.

“Our first objective was to take the cup but we did not manage. However, I am confident that we will come back stronger after we work on our weaknesses,” she said.

Nonetheless, it has been a season of much positives for Awino and Lionesses in which they won the World Challenger Series courtesy of victories in South Africa.

Awino, who made her maiden appearance for the senior team at last year’s Krakow Challenger Series in Poland, says the win over South Africa in Cape Town is her most memorable moment.

“My best moment of the season was in Cape Town when we beat South Africa back-to-back…on their home ground. Also in Los Angeles when we won the Division 2 title when I scored the last try,” she said.

She will be hoping for more of the same picturesque memories as the Lionesses embark on another campaign in Division 2 of the World Rugby Series.