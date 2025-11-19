Keeping it Freshia: Top scorer Awino vows to come back stronger after star role at Africa Women's 7s - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Freshia Awino in action against Ghana at the Africa Women's 7s. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE.

Rugby

Keeping it Freshia: Top scorer Awino vows to come back stronger after star role at Africa Women’s 7s

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 19, 2025 – Despite starring at the past weekend’s Africa Women’s 7s, Kenya Lionesses winger Freshia Awino concedes that she is not the finished product yet.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Nakuru RFC player has vowed to come back stronger in subsequent matches after working on her weaknesses in training.

“I will go back to the drawing board and polish what I had not polished on coming into this tournament. Maybe, I need to improve on my strength so I can become more dangerous going forward,” Awino said.

Awino was one of the brightest sparks for the Lionesses on an otherwise disappointing weekend in which they lost 22-0 to South Africa in the final at the RFUEA Grounds.

The Nakuru RFC outside back was crowned one of the top try scorers of the two-day tournament, going over the white chalk seven times – including a hattrick against Zimbabwe in the quarters.

She credited her feat to teamwork across the board, including unwavering trust from her coach Simon Odongo.

“It makes me very happy to be recognised as one of the best players of the tournament. I would credit it to my teammates for always creating these chances for me to score a try. Also, the coach for always trusting me and giving me the opportunity to play for the team,” the twinkle-toed Awino said.

She added: “My secret (to success) is to work hard and knowing the purpose for playing rugby. If you know the purpose why you are there, you will keep on pushing yourself.”

Overall, Awino is confident the Lionesses will come back roaring louder after a disappointing end to their continental campaign.

“Our first objective was to take the cup but we did not manage. However, I am confident that we will come back stronger after we work on our weaknesses,” she said.

Nonetheless, it has been a season of much positives for Awino and Lionesses in which they won the World Challenger Series courtesy of victories in South Africa.

Awino, who made her maiden appearance for the senior team at last year’s Krakow Challenger Series in Poland, says the win over South Africa in Cape Town is her most memorable moment.

“My best moment of the season was in Cape Town when we beat South Africa back-to-back…on their home ground. Also in Los Angeles when we won the Division 2 title when I scored the last try,” she said.

She will be hoping for more of the same picturesque memories as the Lionesses embark on another campaign in Division 2 of the World Rugby Series.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020