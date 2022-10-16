Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ravi Chana in a blue suit and Jasmeet in black receive the finisher's trophy from Safari CEO Phineas Kimathi during the WRC event in June. PHOTO/COURTESY.

Motorsport

“God did it,” new KNRC leader Jasmeet says after epic Bamba rally

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – After finishing second at yesterday’s Mombasa Motor Club Rally Championship in Bamba, Kilifi, new Kenya National Rally Championship leader Jasmeet Chana has attributed his latest achievement to the grace of God and a hardworking racing team.

Chana took full advantage of the absence of immediate former leader Karan Patel whose bid to cement his lead ahead of the pack went up in smoke after retiring early due to a mechanical issue with his car.

” And today, with God’s grace, we have taken the lead in the KNRC championship with two rounds left. Thank you to Ongole Beef, Matica, our team CRS Racing for the great effort and Identisys Ltd!! It’s been a hard one,” Chana said.

Chana, who leads the driver’s standings with 187 points, further credited his CRC racing team for their selfless endeavour to enable him wrestle control of the throne for the first time in the season-long competition.

“The team has been on the ball– so this one is definitely for them. They continue to burn the midnight oil, hence the multiple podiums,” Chana, who was navigated by his sibling Ravi Chana, said.

With only two rounds of competition left to go, Chana can clinch his maiden title with at least two second-placed finishes in November and December.

Despite finishing sixth in Kilifi, Two Wheel Drive/Division 3 leader Leonardo Varese maintained his third position on the drivers’ log with 75 points.

Varese was keen on picking positives from the underwhelming outing and insisted on the importance of finishing safely in the penultimate and ultimate races.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The approach going forward is to keep our 100 percent finish record intact. We need to enter at least one more event to seal the 2WD Championship at penultimate stage. But we hope to enter the last 2 rounds in order to complete the full season,” he said.

Varese added: “The Auris has been great; a few upgrades here and there but easy to maintain and we have bonded as one.: The open roads in Bamba were well marshalled- very enjoyable route exept for a bit in SS1 which was rough, tight and rocky.”

Bharij, who led in Kilifi from start to finish and defeated Jasmeet Chana by 10.57 minutes, lies 10th in the drivers’ standings with 33 points.

Action moves to Machakos County next month for the penultimate competition, organised by Rallye Sports Club.

  1. Jasmeet Chana  “Iceman”       187
  2. Karan K Patel          167
  3. Leonardo Varese     75
  4. Maxine Wahome      74
  5. Kush Patel                73
  6. Carl Flash Tundo 59
  7. Steve Mwangi          49
  8. Jeremiah Wahome   41
  9. Ghalib Hajee            40
  10. Raaji Bharij.      33
  11. Zameer Verjee 33

CO-DRIVERS 

  1. Ravi Chana                187
  2. Tauseef Khan           167
  3. Kigo Kareithi            75
  4. Murage Wa Waigwa       74
  5. Mudassar Chaudry   73
  6. Riyaz Ismail              52
  7. Dennis Mwenda        49
  8. Deep Patel                45
  9. Victor Okundi             41
  10. Tim Jessop               39

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved