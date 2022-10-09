Majestic Benson Kipruto strides to Chicago Marathon title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Benson Kipruto won his second Major Marathon title Sunday as he majestically commanded the final 5km of the race to clinch the Chicago Marathon title in 2:04:24, beating defending champion Seifu Tura of Ethiopia.

Kipruto who won last year’s Boston Marathon bolted away from Tura with five kilomtres of the race left, and he didn’t look back as he created a 13-second gap to the Ethiopian with a kilometre of the 42 left.

Tura finished second in 2:04:49 while compatriot John Korir completed the Podium with a time of 2:05:01.