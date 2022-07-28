Connect with us

Philadelphia's James Harden plays in game six of the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals. The former NBA MVP has agreed terms on a deal to stay with the 76ers

Basketball

Harden eyes championship after inking new Sixers deal

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Jul 27James Harden says the Philadelphia 76ers have the pieces in place to challenge for an NBA championship after signing a new deal to remain with the franchise on Wednesday.

US media reported last week that the 10-time All-Star had agreed a restructured two-year deal worth $68.6 million (Sh8.2bn) in a move that helps the Sixers bolster their roster.

The Sixers did not release terms of Harden’s new deal in a statement confirming his re-signing on Wednesday.

Harden, who joined the Sixers in February in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets, expressed delight at the deal.

“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said.

“From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia.

“I’m excited to build off of last season and I can’t wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey.”

Harden scored 442 points, 149 rebounds and 220 assists in his 21 games with the 76ers last season.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers welcomed Harden’s decision to pledge his future to the team.

“I couldn’t be happier with James’ decision to commit to our organization,” Rivers said.

“Over the last two years we have taken major steps toward our ultimate goal of becoming champions. James shares our drive to win a title, and he believes being a 76er gives him the best opportunity to do that.”

Reports have said Harden will make $33 million in the 2022-23 season in the deal that also includes a $35.6 million player option for 2023-24.

He declined his $47.4 million player option for the coming season to help the Sixers strengthen their roster.

