Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella (R) congratulating captain Giorgio Chiellini on their Euro 2020 victory

Euro 2020

Italy’s president honours Euro 2020 winners

Published

MILAN, Italy, Jul 16 Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella has conferred ‘Order of Merit of the Italian Republic’ honours on coach Roberto Mancini and his Euro 2020 winning football team.

The honours were “a sign of recognition of the sporting values and national spirit that animated the Italian victory at the European championship,” a statement from the Italian residential palace said on Friday.

Mancini and Italian FA president Gabriele Gravina were conferred with the honour of ‘Grand Officer of the Republic’ with team manager Gabriele Oriali and head of delegation Gianluca Vialli receiving ‘Commander of the Republic’ awards.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini was named an ‘Officer’ and along with all the team were given the honour of ‘Cavaliere’ (Knights).

Italy beat England last weekend on penalties in London to win the title for the first time since their victory in 1968.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved